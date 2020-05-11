Memorial Day Ceremony will continue at Veterans Tribute Tower with a few changes

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Veterans Tribute Tower in Fort Walton Beach will continue the decade long traditional Memorial Day Ceremony on May 25, 2020, with a few changes.

This year instead of filling tents and the usual 400 folding chairs, attendees are encouraged to view a Facebook live stream instead of attending in person, due to social distancing guidelines.

Veterans who passed since the last Memorial Day Service will be remembered. To have their name read during the service you can email magnoliagrillfwb@gmail.com.

This year’s speaker will be Colonel John Sannes, US Army, Commander 7th Special Forces Group.

You can attend the live broadcast of Memorial Day Ceremony here on May 25, 2020 at 9 AM.

