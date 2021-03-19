Meet Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s newest’s K9

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson and members of Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office attended this week’s 2021 USPCA Region 1 Field Trials hosted in Pensacola and won a 4-month-old Belgian Malinois, which was donated to USPCA by Police Service Dogs.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s newest puppy will be trained alongside his puppy brother K9 Rogue by their handler, Deputy Kessinger. Rogue will be retiring in the near future but won’t be wasting any time showing him the ropes.

Sheriff Johnson said he is hard at work picking the best name for the newest K9.