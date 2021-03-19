Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Meet Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s newest’s K9

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson and members of Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office attended this week’s 2021 USPCA Region 1 Field Trials hosted in Pensacola and won a 4-month-old Belgian Malinois, which was donated to USPCA by Police Service Dogs.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office’s newest puppy will be trained alongside his puppy brother K9 Rogue by their handler, Deputy Kessinger. Rogue will be retiring in the near future but won’t be wasting any time showing him the ropes.

Sheriff Johnson said he is hard at work picking the best name for the newest K9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast