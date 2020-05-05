Meet Okaloosa County’s newest officers ‘Burt’ and ‘Skip’

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has 8 new paws on patrol for the Sheriff’s Department.

On Facebook Tuesday, OCSO introduced K9 Burt and K9 Skip. Named in memory of our fallen brothers, Burton “Burt” Lopez and Warren “Skip” York who were tragically killed in the line of duty in 2009.







The two pups are fully trained dual purpose K9s from Jay, FL. K9 Burt is assigned to Handler Tony Costantini. K9 Skip is assigned to Handler Zachary Putnam.

Both are currently going through their 3-week transition course before they will be released to patrol the streets of Okaloosa County.

