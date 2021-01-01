Meet Northwest Florida’s first female Eagle Scout

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — One Florida teen is making history in Northwest Florida after becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts.

16-year-old Pace High School Student Ania Calbough will officially accept her medal and certificate at the Scout Ceremony which will be held tomorrow.

Calbough says, “I love school, I love history… It’s my favorite subject, and I love boy scouts.”

Ania Calbough has spent her life living all around the world and a big chunk of it was in Japan for 8 years where her parents were based at. But that’s where she fell in love with scouts.

Calbough says, “Ever since I was younger my brother was in cub scouts and I would always do it with him. I would go to the Pinewood Derby’s, camping, and I always wanted to participate and be a boy scout but they never allowed girls.”

It wasn’t until Boy Scouts, now called Scouts BSA, started allowing girls to be apart of the organization in 2019 something sparked. That’s when Calbough jumped at the opportunity and joined.

“I love camping and backpacking and those are my favorite parts about scouts,” says Calbough.

Her family and her current troop have been nothing but supportive she tells WKRG and being a girl in a male-dominated organization hasn’t phased her at all.

“You know all the boys were surprisingly very welcoming they didn’t care,” says Calbough. “They just saw me as a scout… not a girl scout. You know there’s been a few people that don’t believe in it but everyone is entitled to their own opinion so it’s ok.”

Her favorite part is being able to mentor the younger scouts and being someone, they can look up to. Her Eagle Scout title has never been about being one of the first females either, but something she simply loves doing.

“Just to be an eagle scout is already such an honor to be able to be called that but being the first female eagle scout in the gulf coast council… It feels amazing,” she tells WKRG.

Calbough adds that if you are a girl thinking about joining scouts—don’t be afraid.

“I would say do it. You learn so many different things that you wouldn’t have learned in real life and it’s just a great experience if you want to try.”

