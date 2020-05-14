Mayor proclaims Friday is Peace Officers Memorial Day in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — It is National Police Week and the mayor of Crestview took action Thursday afternoon to make sure officers are recognized.

Mayor JB Whitten has proclaimed that Friday, May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day in Crestview.

The city proclamation was made “to honor those peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty.” This action follows the national congressional and presidential Peace Officers Memorial Day proclamations, a media release said.

“Members of the Police Department of the City of Crestview play an essential role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of our community,” Whitten said in his proclamation.

Whitten said Thursday it is important that citizens know the “problems, duties and responsibilities of their Police Department, and that members of our Police Department recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation.”

Whitten and Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker also observed the death Crestview’s only officer to die in the line of duty.

Investigator Buster “Buddy” Adams, 28, responded in March 1974 to a call reporting an armed patron causing trouble at the Old Quaker Lounge.

There was a struggle after Adams asked 49-year-old Forest Taylor to step outside. Taylor later shot Adams. Although mortally wounded, Adams returned fire and shot Taylor. Other responding officers also returned fire and killed Taylor.

The media release says no explanation for the murder of Adams was ever found.

