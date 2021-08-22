Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

FILE – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his girlfriend Ginger Luckey enter “Women for American First” event, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Doral, Fla. Gaetz eloped to Southern California marrying Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, file)

MIAMI (AP) – U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey in a small ceremony on Catalina Island.

The 39-year-old Republican announced the Saturday wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together. Vanity Fair reports that a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people. The couple had previously announced they would marry next year.

I love my wife! pic.twitter.com/bQ59V7BDsy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) August 22, 2021

Gaetz is under investigation in a sex trafficking probe that led to a guilty plea by Joel Greenberg, a close friend and former Florida county tax collector. Gaetz denies wrongdoing.