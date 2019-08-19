Massage therapist arrested for inappropriately touching woman during massage

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla (WKRG) — A massage therapist is arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office after sexually battering a woman during a massage.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the complaint that occurred at Ocean Element Spa on August 9th.

The sheriff’s office says the victim told them she went in for a massage the previous day and that the therapist, later identified as James Vonderheide, 49, of DeFuniak Springs, had inappropriately touched her breasts and vaginal area during her massage.

After the incident, the victim went back to her home and told to her husband what happened. Later that day, the husband went to the spa and said he wanted to file a complaint regarding sexual misconduct and asked to speak with a manager and another employee as a witness. Vonderheide told the victim’s husband he could act as the manager and all three went into a separate room of the business and closed the door.

While confronting Vonderheide, the victim said the suspect never asked who he was but advised he advised he was sorry. He took full responsibility and said, “I should not have done that.” When the husband told him it was illegal, Vonderheide advised he knew it was. The husband left the place of business and called law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says investigators interviewed Vonderheide who said he did not want to lose his license or make incriminating statements.

The sheriff’s office says based on the above statements, James Vonderheide was arrested for sexual battery for digitally penetrating the victim in the vaginal area. Vonderheide was also charged with battery for touching the victim’s breasts and stomach without consent.

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail and was given a $25,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says the owners of Ocean Elements Spa cooperated fully with this investigation and at this time they believe this is an isolated incident.

However, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes they have been a victim of a similar crime please contact them at (850)-892-8111.