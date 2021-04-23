Mask ordinance no longer in effect in the city of Pensacola

Press release from the City of Pensacola

City of Pensacola Ordinance 15-20 requiring face coverings to be worn inside businesses within City of Pensacola limits expired on April 22, 2021, and is no longer in effect.



The City of Pensacola encourages residents and visitors to continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including:

City of Pensacola employees are still required to wear masks while in common areas inside city facilities, and members of the public are encouraged to wear masks inside city facilities.



The City of Pensacola will continue to update the city’s COVID-19 dashboard with data from the Florida Department of Health along with local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.



For more information about COVID-19 in Florida, visit floridahealth.gov/covid19.