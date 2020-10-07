Mary Esther man faces multiple child pornography charges

MARY ESTER, Fla. (WKRG) — A Mary Esther man is facing multiple charges of child pornography after Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies found images and conversations on his phone.

25-year old Hunter Hatch of Camellia Drive was taken into custody Oct. 1 after images of child sexual abuse were traced to his MeWe page. Investigators also discovered he had sent the images to other users. More than 10 images and videos were found on Hatch’s phone, as well as evidence of multiple conversations where he was trading the material.

Hatch is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, 15 counts of transmission of child pornography, and use of a two communications device to commit a felony.

