Mary Esther man charged with sexual battery on a child, possession of child porn

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says an investigation led to the arrest of 32-year old Kevin Foy.

Foy is charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and possession of child pornography.

OCSO says during a sexual battery investigation at Foy’s home, a search warrant for Foy’s electronics uncovered fifty images of child pornography.

One image depicted a victim, then age two, who was later identified by her mother. The victim disclosed being sexually abused by Foy on numerous occasions over a six year period, ending sometime in 2017. OCSO press release

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

The search warrant was executed on July 16. Foy was taken into custody Monday July 27.

