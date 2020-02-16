Mardi Gras mako: 9-foot shark caught in Navarre during Mardi Gras celebration

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — While beads and boats paraded through Navarre Beach on Saturday during the Mardi Gras celebrations, some folks were catching something much bigger than beads.

A 9-foot mako shark was harvested by #TeamDorsal. They posted pictures of the catch, shared on the South Santa Rosa News Facebook page. According to the post, it took #TeamDorsal 3 hours to fight the fish and reel it in.







Courtesy #TeamDorsal

