Man writes note to convenience store clerk, arrested for attempted robbery in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man is facing attempted robbery charges after he wrote a suspicious note to a clerk and walked away.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy walked into the Circle K on Harbor Boulevard Monday morning to find 26-year-old Holden Danjean writing on a piece of paper.

According to the report, Danjean told the clerk to throw the note away and left the store.

The clerk showed the deputy the note that s aid “All I need is the timer on safe” and “you give false description.” The clerk said Danjean had been talking to her about opening the safe, leading her to believe he was trying to rob the store.

Danjean was taken into custody n site and is charged with attempted robbery, without a firearm or weapon.

