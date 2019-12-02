Man writes note to convenience store clerk, arrested for attempted robbery in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A Navarre man is facing attempted robbery charges after he wrote a suspicious note to a clerk and walked away.
An Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy walked into the Circle K on Harbor Boulevard Monday morning to find 26-year-old Holden Danjean writing on a piece of paper.
According to the report,
The clerk showed the deputy the note that
Danjean was taken into custody n site and is charged with attempted robbery, without a firearm or weapon.
