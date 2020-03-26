Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County, Fla.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide Thursday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened at E Shore Dr. and W Michigan Ave. at about 1:40 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been released at this time.
LATEST STORIES
- Sick man removed from Mobile public bus
- Cuomo on funding for New York from COVID-19 relief bill: ‘It’s a drop in the bucket’
- Senators want more federal intervention to get healthcare workers supplies
- Alabama Gov. Ivey orders schools to close for remainder of the school year
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing