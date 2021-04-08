Man who killed elderly woman with hatchet sentenced to life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who attacked an elderly woman with a hatchet while she was viewing her neighbor’s chicken coup was sentenced to life in prison on April 6.

Dylan Lee Mancill was sentenced to life in prison as a prison releasee reoffender for second-degree murder with a weapon after he was found guilty in a February jury trial.

On Aug. 24, 2018, the 85-year-old woman was trying out a new electric wheelchair she had just obtained and had stopped at a neighbors’ residence to visit with the homeowner to view a chicken coop. While talking to the neighbor, the D.A.’s Office says Mancill, the neighbors’ son, began pacing behind the victim and then picked up a hatchet near the chicken coop and struck the woman in the back of the head. Mancill then fled the area before being taken into custody by Walton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour and a half later.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed life-saving measures, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries in May 2019. The Medical Examiners’ Office determined she died as a result of complications from the attack.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Josh Mitchell prosecuted the case.