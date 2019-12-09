Man who beat, choked, stole woman’s phone so she couldn’t call 911 sentenced to 15 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who beat, choked and stole a woman’s phone so she couldn’t call 911 was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years probation on Dec. 9.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Larry Saulsberry Jr., 40, entered a plea to tampering with a witness involving the prosecution of a second-degree felony, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and grand theft auto.

On July 15, 2018, Saulsberry repeatedly punched the woman after she refused to give him her car keys. During that time, the woman tried to call law enforcement, but Saulsberry took her phone away from her and forced her to stay in the home. Saulsberry then choked the woman and hit her again in the face, causing her to lose consciousness. Saulsberry stole the woman’s car and fled the scene.

The woman suffered permanent scarring above her left eye, as well as permanent damage to her vision from the attack.

Saulsberry’s prior criminal history includes an aggravated assault on law enforcement officer with firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand theft auto, sell, manufacture, or deliver cocaine, wearing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Haley Grantham prosecuted the case.

