FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police have identified a burglary suspect who was seen on video trying to break into a store Monday. The suspect in the surveillance video was identified as Okaloosa County resident Kyle Johnson, 19. An arrest warrant has been issued for Attempted Burglary.

Anyone with information about Johnson should contact Detective Sgt. Brandon Chapin at 850-833-9546 or call 911 for an emergency.