Man wanted in Mary Esther homicide taken into custody

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — A man wanted for murder was taken into custody by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in a parking lot outside a fast-food restaurant Tuesday night.

31-year old Eugene Bradley is charged with gunning down Christopher Black of Navarre at a home on Blackstone Road in Mary Esther July 13. OCSO investigators say Bradley confronted Black and shot him three times on the carport. A witness says he and Bradley had been smoking methamphetamine prior to the violence. He added that Bradley saw his girlfriend speak to Black and asked Black what she approached him about. Black replied, “A cigarette.” Another witness says Bradley told Black he was going to confirm that information, and there would be problems if one of them lied. A short time later he heard a scuffle and a woman scream, followed by multiple gunshots.

Black was found on the floor of the carport asking for help. A witness meantime drove Bradley to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left arm. The OCSO picked up Bradley on his warrant for first-degree premeditated murder around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside an Arby’s restaurant on Highway 98 in west Okaloosa County.