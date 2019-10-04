Man wanted for sexual battery leads agencies on two high-speed chases

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After two high-speed chases in two days in two counties, a man wanted for sexual battery and molestation of a child under 12 has been arrested.

The first chase happened Wednesday on Brent Lane in Pensacola and deputies say Robert Henry reached speeds of 85 to 90 miles per hour but got away.

Henry was located in Baldwin County Thursday night and rammed Baldwin County Sheriff’s vehicles before leading deputies and U.S. Marshals on a chase into Florida. Henry crashed into two vehicles at Lillian Highway and Bauer Road.

Henry resisted arrest and had to be tased, according to the arrest report.

During the first chase, witnesses in the car with Henry said he ran because “he was scared and wanted to prove his innocence,” the arrest report states.

Henry is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing and sexual battery and molestation of a child under the age of 12. He’s in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES: