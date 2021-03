ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) wants to speak to a man in reference to the homicide of 16-year-old Jeffery Kennell Jr.

Deputies are wanting to speak with Andetrius Mershon Bivins, 20. Bivins is wanted for questioning only. Kennell was killed on Dec. 29, 2020, at Forest Creek Apartments on Patton Drive.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.