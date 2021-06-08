Man wanted for questioning in Okaloosa County homicide, victim identified

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting that happened Monday near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies are looking for Aaron Dwayne Dawson. He also has three active felony warrants.

The sheriff’s office has identified the man killed outside his home on Bennett’s End as 28-year old Stoney Mathis. Deputies say they found his body in a wooded island directly in front of his home after responding to a call of “shots fired” around 2 p.m. Mathis had been shot multiple times.

OCSO Investigators say they received reports of two cars seen in the vicinity prior to the shooting, a silver/gray Kia Soul with two men inside, and a dark gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.