Man wanted for questioning in homicide at 2nd St. and Winthrop Ave.

WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is wanted for questioning in a Sunday night homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Reginald Tyrell Freeman for questioning in the homicide that happened Sunday night at 2nd Street and Winthrop Avenue in Warrington.

Call (850) 436-9620 or 433-7867 if you have any information that can help investigators locate Freeman.

LATEST STORIES: