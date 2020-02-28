Man wanted for questioning in Escambia County, Fla. homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning only in a homicide.
Deputies say Jaquarious Donaldson, 21, may know something about the deadly shooting on North Baylen Street Wednesday night. Donaldson should also be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see him do not approach him, and call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.
