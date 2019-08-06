Man wanted for questioning in Escambia County double homicide

Breaking News
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted for questioning in the double homicide that happened over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office is looking for DeShawn Letray Simpkins, 33, who is wanted for questioning only. The sheriff’s office wants to question Simpkins about the shooting where a father and son died. When deputies arrived at the 800 block of N. Corry Field Road on Saturday, August 3, they found Scott Towers, 30, dead on the scene. His father, Alan Towers, 58, had multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a local hospital.

If you know the whereabouts of DeShawn Simpkins, call the ECSO at 436-9620 or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP. 

