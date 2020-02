ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FLa. (WKRG) – A man is wanted for questioning in a Circle K robbery on January 6th.

Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Clinton Hennis. Authorities believe he may know something about the robbery on Michigan Avenue.

If you know where he is or know any information about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.