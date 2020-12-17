Man wanted for murder in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old man is wanted in connection to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Richardson Jr. was identified as the shooter in the murder of 32-year-old Kewhaw Denard Thompson. Deputies say the murder happened at a home off Concordia Boulevard.

“At this time, ECSO Investigators believe the shooting was drug related, dealing with the synthetic drug Spice,” ECSO said in a Facebook post. “The ECSO Narcotics team has already served two separate search warrants this year on the same house for Spice.”

Richardson is wanted for first-degree murder.

If you have information concerning Richardson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the ECSO at (850)436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850)433-STOP (7867).

