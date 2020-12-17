PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old man is wanted in connection to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Escambia County.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Richardson Jr. was identified as the shooter in the murder of 32-year-old Kewhaw Denard Thompson. Deputies say the murder happened at a home off Concordia Boulevard.
“At this time, ECSO Investigators believe the shooting was drug related, dealing with the synthetic drug Spice,” ECSO said in a Facebook post. “The ECSO Narcotics team has already served two separate search warrants this year on the same house for Spice.”
Richardson is wanted for first-degree murder.
If you have information concerning Richardson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the ECSO at (850)436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850)433-STOP (7867).
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
- Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to ‘big fire’ in midtown
- Bay Minette officers find stolen guns, marijuana during traffic stop; two men arrested
- PPD Chief Tommi Lyter says residents are in good in hands after upcoming retirement
- Man wanted for murder in Escambia County shooting