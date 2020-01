ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Ofice is searching for a man wanted for a December home invasion robbery.

Jermaine Zackery Lewis, 27, is wanted for a home invasion robbery that happened on Dec. 10 in the 400-block of Norris Avenue. He is also wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and criminal mischief.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.