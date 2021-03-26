Man wanted for 2020 Destin Harbor hate crime arrested on boat

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrants Unit last night tracked down a man wanted in connection with an aggravated battery hate crime that took place in Destin on the Fourth of July 2020.

Allan Chandler Muller

In the warrant connected to the Fourth of July case, 33-year-old Allan Chandler Muller is accused of shouting several racial slurs at an Asian man who had been walking on the Destin Harbor looking for his girlfriend. A witness says Muller attacked the 33-year-old man, who is blind in one eye, by punching him in the face and knocking him unconscious. Deputies say Muller then kicked the man in the face while he was on the ground. The man was taken to Fort Walton Beach Hospital, with a jaw that had to be sewn shut for several weeks. The injury was said to likely cause “permanent disfigurement.”

Deputies located Muller at about 9:39 p.m. Thursday hiding on the fishing boat “Home Grown” docked on the Destin Harbor Marina. When deputies asked him to stop, he instead barricaded himself inside the main cabin and refused to come out. Deputies say Muller then taunted and cursed at them for an extended period before finally presenting himself through an open door. He was tased and taken into custody.





In addition to the warrant served for aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, Muller is now also charged with resisting arrest. His brother, 35-year old Preston Muller of Freeport, is also charged with resisting arrest after approaching his boat during the incident and refusing to back away for officer safety.