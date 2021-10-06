Man wanted by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man wanted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) was booked into the Pasco County Florida Jail Oct. 5.

Tyran Clayborne, 25, is wanted by the OSCO on warrants for attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

Clayborne is accused of shooting two people outside the Red Rose Gentlemen’s Club on Okaloosa Island Sept. 10, according to the Facebook post.

One victim was shot in the leg.

Clayborne was identified by OSCO investigators through video surveillance after Clayborne returned to the Red Rose in an attempt to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim.

The victim identified Clayborne as the shooter after being shown a photo array, according to the Facebook post.