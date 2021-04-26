Man, teenager charged after alleged kidnapping in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An alleged kidnapping and law enforcement pursuit led to the arrest of a man and a teenager in Mary Esther Saturday afternoon.

A media release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects, 29-year-old Marcquies Jashun Key and 17-year-old Brashawn Lamar Alexander, face felony charges after being arrested following the pursuit.

The kidnapping victim told deputies Key and Alexander picked him up in Pensacola Saturday afternoon to go buy drugs.

The victim said Key and Alexander then held him at gunpoint and told him he was kidnapped.

The victim, according to the OSCO, convinced Key and Alexander to stop at a gas station so he could use the bathroom. The victim told the clerk to contact law enforcement.

OSCO deputies responded to the possible kidnapping at around 3:50 p.m. in the area of 2205 W. U.S. Highway 98 near in Florosa.

The release says deputies located the suspect vehicle near Hurlburt Field and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit ensued into Mary Esther.

“The vehicle spun out on Mary Esther Boulevard and the driver continued northbound in reverse until crashing into an OCSO patrol car at which time the vehicle was pinned in by other deputies,” the release said. “Deputies recovered a firearm and Airsoft rifle as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.”

Both Key and Alexander are charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Key is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug equipment and attaching a license plate not assigned.