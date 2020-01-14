Man suspected in multi-state bank robbery spree arrested in Escambia County, FL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man suspected of robbing banks in Florida, Tennessee and Colorado is now in custody.

Timothy James Langford, 55, was booked into jail early Tuesday morning in Escambia County, Florida.

Langford is accused of robbing the Synovus Bank on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway on January 7.

FBI Knoxville revealed Langford was suspected in similar crimes in Tennessee and Colorado.

