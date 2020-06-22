Man suffers minor injuries after rollover accident on I-10 eastbound

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 40-year-old man was sent to Fort Walton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into the guardrail on I-10 eastbound. The driver of the truck failed to maintain control of the truck, and after over correcting his steering, traveled over the left eastbound lane, hit the guardrail, and rolled over.

