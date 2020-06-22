Man suffers minor injuries after rollover accident on I-10 eastbound

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 40-year-old man was sent to Fort Walton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into the guardrail on I-10 eastbound. The driver of the truck failed to maintain control of the truck, and after over correcting his steering, traveled over the left eastbound lane, hit the guardrail, and rolled over.
LATEST STORIES
- Muggy tonight, scattered showers and storms again tomorrow
- Alabama Democrats call for Rep. Dismukes to step down over support for Confederacy
- Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after wrong-way crash on I-10
- Prichard Mayor addresses renaming street to Black Live Matter Street
- Juarez businesses reopen, but fear of COVID-19 keeps many customers away