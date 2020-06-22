Man suffers minor injuries after rollover accident on I-10 eastbound

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- A woman has been charged with DUI manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 10 claimed the life of one person and seriously injured another.

Theresa B. King was driving on the wrong side of the road on Interstate 10 near the Florida-Alabama state line. The driver of the other vehicle attempted to swerve into another lane but collided with King's vehicle. It happened at about 1:36 a.m. near mile marker 3. The names driver and passenger of the vehicle have not been released.