Man struck by car while jaywalking in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck on HWY 98 Wednesday night.

OCSO says a 41-year old man was hit while crossing Harbor Boulevard. The victim was struck trying to cross the eastbound lanes where there is no crosswalk.

He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

LATEST STORIES: