Person stabbed to death in Pace Sunday

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was stabbed to death in Pace Sunday evening.

On Dec. 8, Santa Rosa County sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Avenida De Golf in Pace in reference to a disturbance. Inside the home were several people who were arguing. During the course of the argument, one of the men pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed a person.

The person was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The person died from the injury Monday morning.

The case is being worked as a homicide. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Thomas Joseph Lazio, 25, was arrested and is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.