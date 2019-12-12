Man sleeping near woods with loaded 12 gauge shotgun arrested

Northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made from an incident that occurred on Tuesday in Crestview.

Police responded to Panama Drive for a “shots fired call” earlier this week, but could not locate the suspect.

This morning, officers from the Crestview Police Department conducted a search of the wooded area at the end of Panama Drive and located Michael Shawn Howard, the person of interest.

The man was found sleeping with a loaded 12 gauge shotgun beside him.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation regarding the earlier incident remains under investigation.

