ESCO: Man shot, robbed while meeting woman from Facebook

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was shot and robbed while meeting a woman he said he met on Facebook.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office met with the man at Baptist Hospital at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

He told deputies the woman picked him up and took him to an unknown address on Mobile Highway. There, a light-skinned black male robbed him and shot him in the leg.

The woman and the suspect left the scene, and the victim was able to contact friends to take him to the hospital.

No other details were released. If you have any information, contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

