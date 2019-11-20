Man shot in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says a man walked outside when a group of men wearing masks jumped him and shot him.

Deputies responded to the apartments on Truman Avenue around 10 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office says they do not have any suspects at this time, but this is an active investigation.

