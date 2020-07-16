Man shot in buttocks, ‘no suspect at this time’ PPD say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department (PPD) report that a 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks at Pensacola Village Apartments Wednesday night at 10:30 PM.

The man suffered a single shot to the area. He was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital where his injuries were considered non-life-threatening, according to PPD.

Police say there is no suspect at this time. This is a developing story.

