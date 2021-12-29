Man shot and killed at Fairfield Drive in Pensacola

UPDATE (12/29 4:19 p.m.): Family members have identified the victim as 21-year-old Quandarius Smith

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Pensacola.

At about 11 p.m., ECSO deputies arrived at the scene where they discovered a man had been shot multiple times. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to ECSO.

The shooting happened on Fairview Drive near Mayfair Grocery Convenience Store in Pensacola.

The ESCO is currently investigating the homicide.

If you have any information, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850)433-STOP.