Man shoots woman, himself in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police responded to a domestic violence incident involving a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman who had been shot twice.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of West Bowers Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 19-year-old man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a 32-year-old woman that had been shot twice, calling for help.
An infant child at the home was not injured.
Okaloosa County EMS transported one by ambulance and the other was transported by medical helicopter. Both people are in critical condition.
Due to the incident being domestic violence in nature and an ongoing/active investigation, the names and specific address of the parties are not being released at this time.