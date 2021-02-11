Man shoots mother and daughter in Molino, sentenced to 30 years in state prison

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Justin Young faces 30 years in state prison for shooting a mother and her daughter in their home on January 1, 2020.

According to a press release, the women and Young lived with a relative of his at the time of the shooting. Later that evening, Young came home and several minutes later began complaining, saying that someone had been in his car. But the two denied his claims.

Shortly after, Young shot the mother in the back as she tried to make her way to the bathroom. Officials say her daughter was shot in the head as she tried to protect her mother and get control of the gun. However, Young shot the mother again in the abdomen.

According to authorities, although both women were seriously injured they were able to seek help from a neighbor after Young fled the scene.

Young was convicted of two (2) counts of Attempted First Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm in a judge trial on October 27, 2020.

As part of Young’s thirty-year sentence, twenty-five (25) years must be served as a mandatory minimum requirement under Florida’s 10-20-LIFE law, meaning those years must be served day-for-day, without any gain-time credit.