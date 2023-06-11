PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say one man is seriously hurt after a shooting downtown before 4 Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Government and Jefferson Streets at 3:49 am. When they arrived they found a man with several gunshot wounds in a parking lot. He was taken to a hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

A news release from Pensacola Police says, right now, they believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of disturbance with a group of people. Whoever is responsible took off in a dark-colored four-door sedan. Police say “the parking lot and surrounding area is expected to remain closed for several hours.” Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD (850) 435-1901.

They add: “If anyone has information on this case, please contact Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or download the P3 App on your smartphone.”