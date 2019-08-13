Man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cassandra Robinson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man convicted of killing a woman and then stuffing her body in a cargo trailer last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Henry Steiger was found guilty in the death of Cassandra Robinson on June 21. He will not be granted parole or early release.

Robinson was last seen alive on February 1, 2018. Her family reported her missing and the investigation ended on July 11, 2018 when her body was found in a cargo trailer owned by Steiger, her ex-boyfriend. He was quickly arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

