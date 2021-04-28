Man sentenced for robbing man at knifepoint in 2020

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who robbed another man at knifepoint on University Boulevard in 2020 was sentenced to 45 years in prison on April 28.

Gregory Padgett was sentenced to 30 years state prison for a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon and 15 years state prison concurrent for a charge of aggravated assault upon a person 65

years of age or older by threat with a deadly weapon. Padgett entered the plea straight up to the court on both counts.

Law enforcement was dispatched to a local business on University Parkway on March 29, 2020, at about 11 a.m. They found a victim who reported he was confronted by a man with a knife demanding his keys and wallet or the man would stab him. To try to diffuse the situation, the victim gave the man $20, and he left the area. Padgett was last seen walking westbound on 9 Mile Road away from the incident. Shortly after, law enforcement patrolled the area after receiving a description of Padgett. They found him near a local restaurant, and the victim was brought over and identified Padgett as the attacker. Padgett had a knife on him and admitted to law enforcement his involvement in the crime.

This investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Clara Smith prosecuted the case.