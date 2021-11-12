Man sentenced for 2020 attempted murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced 45 years in prison today after he was found guilty of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm for a shooting back in 2020.

A judge ordered Airon Carmack to serve a 25-year minimum sentence, followed by 20 years of probation, according to a news release from the office of the state attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida State.

An Escambia County jury found Carmack guilty of attempted homicide in June 2020.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and sad Carmack was supposed to buy marijuana from a man and his girlfriend on March 1, 2020, but Carmack pulled out a gun and shot the man in the head and chest near Detroit Boulevard and Redwing Drive in Escambia County.