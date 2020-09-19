Man rescued in Perdido Key after riding boat through Sally

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A heroic rescue in the Intracoastal Waterway at Perdido Key during Hurricane Sally leads to an emotional reunion today.

Chris Harper was riding out Sally in a boat at the Orange Beach Marina when things got so bad he jumped into the water.

Harper says he clung to pilings and debris, causing burns and rashes from his face to his legs, before deciding to swim for the shelter of concrete pylons at the Theo Baars Bridge, where after several hours, RV campers heard his cries for help.

They floated a kayak to him but it overturned, so Chris grabbed a rope and jumped in the water. Msgt. Josh McKee with the U.S. Army Reserves swam out to save him.

Chris Harper says he can never thank them enough for saving his life. Josh McKee, by the way, is a decorated green beret who used his survival skills to help save Chris Harper.

LATEST STORIES: