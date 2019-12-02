Man reported missing in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man reported missing a week ago. According to the sheriff’s office, the family of John Griffin Jr., 29, last spoke with him in March 2019. The sheriff’s office says he was reported missing just last week on November 25.

His last known address was on Wright Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. He is known to ride a bicycle and frequent Ferry Park Tennis Courts, the sheriff’s office says. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on where Griffin is, please call OCSO as 850-671-7400 or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.