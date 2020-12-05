Man recently released from jail wanted in Escambia County for aggravated battery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man that was just let out of jail is wanted by the Escambia County Corrections and law enforcement for aggravated battery.

34-year-old Eric James is described as being a white male with brown/black hair and a beard. He is 5’11 and 170 Ibs, according to officials.

He was last seen in a gray polo shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

If you are to spot James, please contact 9-1-1.

LATEST STORIES: