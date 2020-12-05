Man recently released from jail wanted in Escambia County for aggravated battery

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man that was just let out of jail is wanted by the Escambia County Corrections and law enforcement for aggravated battery.

34-year-old Eric James is described as being a white male with brown/black hair and a beard. He is 5’11 and 170 Ibs, according to officials.

He was last seen in a gray polo shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

If you are to spot James, please contact 9-1-1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories