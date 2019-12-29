Man on bicycle seriously hurt in Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Fort Walton Beach is seriously hurt following a crash early Sunday morning in Okaloosa County. The Florida Highway Patrol says 61-year-old James Tilberg was seriously hurt riding a bicycle at about 12:30 Sunday morning. The report from the Florida Highway Patrol says the bike and SUV collided on Sunset Drive near Hillcrest Drive.

Tilberg was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center with what are described as serious injuries. The report notes Tilberg did not have any reflective gear or lights and the driver was unable to see the cyclist on Sunset Drive because of light conditions on the road. The report says charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, though that does not necessarily mean charges will be filed.