PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Beaches throughout the Panhandle are seeing an influx of Portuguese Man O’ War.

South Walton Fire Department Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said thousands of the species have washed up on their beaches.

Man O’ War can be dangerous both in and out of the water. Long tentacles can be difficult to see in the Gulf.

Vaughan said the tentacles can sting for weeks until they dry out on the beach. He recommends staying out of the water when purple flags are flying.

“I would admonish people that if you see them, don’t touch them,” Vaughan said. “And if we are flying purple flags, and you see them washed up on the beach, they are certainly in the water. And I think it would be ill-advised to go into the water and take that risk because their tentacles can be quite long and hard to discern which direction they’re going. So you can become an unwitting victim pretty quickly.”

If you’re stung you can reduce the pain by using vinegar, followed by soaking in hot water at least 130 degrees. Most stings heal in two weeks.

But people that suffer severe reactions should seek medical attention immediately.