Man last seen near water behind Flora-Bama reported missing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man last seen Friday afternoon near the water near the Flora-Bama has been reported missing. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook Post early this morning saying they’re looking for 43-year-old David Brandon Trammell. The post says he was last seen near the water at about 4 pm Friday.

He was wearing light red polo shorts and a hat. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.